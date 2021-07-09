Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties. One of the unquestioned leaders of the team, let alone the secondary, McCourty is going nowhere… except eventually into the Patriots Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see how much he'll be aided back there in the secondary by a pair of teammates in their second seasons with the Patriots – veteran Adrian Phillips and "sophomore" Kyle Dugger. Both men, while possessing somewhat different skill sets, are very aggressive, potential playmakers. Coupled with McCourty's vast experience in this Patriots system, Phillips and Dugger could help make this one of the best safety groups New England has seen in a generation.