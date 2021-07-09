Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

By Erik Scalavino
Patriots.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties. One of the unquestioned leaders of the team, let alone the secondary, McCourty is going nowhere… except eventually into the Patriots Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see how much he'll be aided back there in the secondary by a pair of teammates in their second seasons with the Patriots – veteran Adrian Phillips and "sophomore" Kyle Dugger. Both men, while possessing somewhat different skill sets, are very aggressive, potential playmakers. Coupled with McCourty's vast experience in this Patriots system, Phillips and Dugger could help make this one of the best safety groups New England has seen in a generation.

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Snapshot#New England#American Football#The Patriots Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Should the Eagles go all-in on Xavien Howard?

During the heart of 2017’s Training Camp, Howie Roseman did something that shocked many. Out of the blue, he traded WR Jordan Matthews for a young cornerback in Ronald Darby. This would go on to be crucial, with Patrick Robinson able to move back inside where he he’d later thrive. If we fast forward to 2021, the team could be poised to make a similar move.
NFLNBC Sports

Ted Ginn retires

Ted Ginn is calling it a career. Ginn, the longtime wide receiver who played for six different NFL teams, announced his retirement today. The 36-year-old Ginn entered the NFL with the Dolphins as the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft. Although he never became the complete receiver the Dolphins hoped he would be, he showed impressive staying power in a lengthy NFL career, good deep speed and significant contributions on special teams.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama veteran wide receiver reportedly not listed in media guide

SEC Media Days kick off on Monday and media guides are already out and in the hands of reporters onsite in Hoover, Alabama. Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine shared an interesting note from the Alabama media guide: Crimson Tide veteran wide receiver Xavier Williams was not listed among the UA players. Potter adds that Williams is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields ranked near bottom of NFL quarterbacks

The talking point for the Chicago Bears this offseason has been the new franchise quarterback, Justin Fields. General Manager Ryan Pace shocked the NFL when he traded up nine picks to select the dual-threat quarterback at 11th overall. Although he isn’t expected to start immediately, it seems that Pro Football Focus expects him to be the starter this season.
profootballnetwork.com

Tykee Smith, Georgia S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

The Georgia Bulldogs’ secondary was decimated by the NFL Draft this spring. However, in landing Tykee Smith from the transfer portal, they secured a safety who could be one of the best at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. Versatile, intelligent, and with a physicality that belies his diminutive stature, Smith’s scouting report breaks down why he’s held in such high regard around the nation.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Role Call: Coyle Brings Speed To Safety Position

Tyler Coyle went undrafted, but his speed and jumping ability looked more than enticing at his NFL Pro Day. (Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with safety Tyler Coyle.)
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Where Brandon Graham falls in NFL edge rusher rankings

14. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles. Graham is one player whose sack totals at the end of his career won’t do justice to how disruptive he was as a pass-rusher. Since 2014, Graham ranks tied for 16th at the position in total sacks, but only Khalil Mack, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller have recorded more pressures than Graham has (445). Pair that with a league-high 88 tackles for loss or no gain against the run over that same span and you have one of the most well-rounded edge defenders in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy