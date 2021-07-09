The Black Crowes Play 'She Talks to Angels' in New 'Brothers of a Feather' Concert Film

Beastie Boys and Biz Markie were both New York hip-hop pioneers, so it’s natural they spent a lot of time together. The two artists often shared a stage, including a 1988 Madison Square Garden show where Biz performed an inimitable version of Elton John’s “Bennie and The Jets.” (The song later ended up on the Beasties’ Sounds of Science anthology.) As Rob Sheffield notes in his tribute to the rapper, who died Friday night at age 57, “Biz even gave them the name for their label and magazine: Grand Royal.” “I did not expect the Biz to be as Biz-like as he was,” Adam Horowitz admits in the Beastie Boys Book. “You better have the tape running when the Biz is around. He’s an all-freestyle, off-the-dome kind of artist.”