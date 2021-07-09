Cancel
Intel's Linux Compute Stack Now Boasts Production-Ready OpenCL 3.0, Integrates IGSC FU

By Michael Larabel in Intel
phoronix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after OpenCL 3.0 was finalized last year it was enabled for Intel's open-source Compute Runtime stack (and even earlier with their Tiger Lake enablement). But since last year that OpenCL 3.0 support was marked as "beta" while last week was quietly promoted to being "production" grade. With last week's...

#Linux#Intel Graphics#Opencl#Gen9 Skylake#Broadwell#Apollo Lake#Oneapi#Intel Compute Runtime#Igsc#Xe Graphics
