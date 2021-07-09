Sango Eye Care welcomes new optometrist to team: Dr. Anna Girsky

Sango Eye Care, a leading provider of optometry services and vision care products in Clarksville since 1973, welcomes a new professional to the team: Dr. Anna Girsky. Dr. Girsky is a graduate of Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. She is a Clarksville native and completed her undergraduate degree in biology at Belmont University. She is involved in the American Optometric Association and the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians. She is married to her husband Grant, who is also a Clarksville native.