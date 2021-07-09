Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Sango Eye Care welcomes new optometrist to team: Dr. Anna Girsky

By Sango Eye Care
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSango Eye Care, a leading provider of optometry services and vision care products in Clarksville since 1973, welcomes a new professional to the team: Dr. Anna Girsky. Dr. Girsky is a graduate of Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. She is a Clarksville native and completed her undergraduate degree in biology at Belmont University. She is involved in the American Optometric Association and the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians. She is married to her husband Grant, who is also a Clarksville native.

#Optometrist#Vision Care#Belmont University#The Sango Eye Care#The Northfield Eye Care#Vision Source#2699 Townsend Court
Clarksville, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
