Obituaries: Rhoades, Stevens
Ruth Ann Rhoades, 86, of Casper, Wyoming was called home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born 3/5/1935, to Arthur Clarence Sharp & Mary Elizabeth Boguess in Corinna, West Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Joe L. Rhoades; two sons, Earl L. Plumb (Barb) and Terry D. Plumb (fiancee Dorraine Whelan); four grandchildren, Malessia Harris, Adrianna Hills (Eric), Rashell Cass (Cory), Amber Wood (Curtis); 11 great-grands, Dayton Plumb, Mason Plumb, Max Hills, Atlas Hills, Zion Harris, Zane Harris, Maisie Blankenship, Ryan Wood, Kholten Wood, Aspyn Wood, and Donovan Brewton; one brother, John Sharp (Anna); three sisters, Betty Johnson (Johnny) Sharon Stanford, and Vicky Jones (Steve); and nieces, nephews and church family.oilcity.news
