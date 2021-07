Ahead of the Blue Origin launch scheduled to take Jeff Bezos into space tomorrow, Cheddar's Baker Machado spoke with Joey Roulette, space reporter at The Verge about the latest on the billionaire space race. Roulette said the launch looks to have the same impact as Virgin Galactic when it comes to the commercialization of space travel. While Blue Origin is expected to fly slightly higher than its competitor did last week, there won't be much of a visible difference, according to Roulette. "You're still in microgravity, you're still able to see the curvature of the Earth, and the flight in that altitude, that peak altitude, is pretty much the same," he said.