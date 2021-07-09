Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

636 Coralberry Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23236

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOME AND GET IT! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in sought after Monacan Hills subdivision, with a spacious rear yard, won't last long. LIVE, WORK, PLAY, LEARN all from this perfectly styled home. The spacious formal rooms offer hardwood floors, updated lighting and extensive trim. The family room is so cozy with a gas fireplace, beautiful wood beams, wainscoting and access to the deck. The eat-in kitchen sparkles with stainless appliances and tile countertops. The spacious master suite has an en-suite bath and two large closets. Three additional bedrooms complete the space. The exterior offer vinyl siding and an oversized garage offering endless possibilities with all its storage and space (currenty is a home gym). A rear deck, gazebo and full front porch are perfect for outdoor entertaining. The fenced rear yard is an oasis with room for a fire pit area , lots of space to play and a garden shed. Walking distance to Smoketree pool and community center and award winning schools. Super close to interstates, shops and restaurants. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!

