Police officers sue city of Palo Alto over ‘discrimination’ from Black Lives Matter mural on street

Five police officers have sued the city of Palo Alto in California’s Silicon Valley, claiming it allowed the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural with anti-police images that constituted harassment and discrimination against law enforcement.

From ABC:

The mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin. It was to remain on the street for up to a year but it was gone by November, according to The Daily Post in Palo Alto, which first reported the lawsuit Wednesday.

One of the images was of Joanne Chesimard, who goes by the name Assata Shakur and was convicted in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper, according to the lawsuit filed last month in Santa Clara County Superior Court. She later escaped from prison and fled to Cuba. Shakur has yet to be found.

For additional information, click here.

Downtown Orlando has a similar ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on Robinson Avenue.

©2021 Cox Media Group