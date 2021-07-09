Cancel
Orlando, FL

Join WDBO Sunday for kick-off of Orlando’s ‘Summer of Soccer’ at Wall Street Plaza

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
 9 days ago
Join WDBO at Wall Street Plaza starting at 2pm this Sunday as Florida Citrus Sports and the Florida Cup kick off Orlando’s “Summer of Soccer” with a FREE watch party for the Euro 2020 championship match between Italy and England.

Hear from special guests like Kaka and others, then watch the match on a massive outdoor screen.

Tap the “Summer of Soccer Party” button in the WDBO app for details.

Plaza opens at 1 p.m., event at 2 p.m., match starts at 3 p.m.

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

