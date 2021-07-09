Join WDBO Sunday for kick-off of Orlando’s ‘Summer of Soccer’ at Wall Street Plaza

Join WDBO at Wall Street Plaza starting at 2pm this Sunday as Florida Citrus Sports and the Florida Cup kick off Orlando’s “Summer of Soccer” with a FREE watch party for the Euro 2020 championship match between Italy and England.

Hear from special guests like Kaka and others, then watch the match on a massive outdoor screen.

Tap the “Summer of Soccer Party” button in the WDBO app for details.

Plaza opens at 1 p.m., event at 2 p.m., match starts at 3 p.m.

