Governor Abbott strikes down on renewable energy

Southeast Texans would never ignore the plight of other residents in this state, but it’s time like this that we are grateful we are on a different power grid than the rest of Texas. A typical Texas summer is just getting started, but already there are fears that the state’s main power grid won’t be able to provide enough electricity to keep homes and businesses air-conditioned. That’s concerning enough, but some of the solutions ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott won’t help the problem.