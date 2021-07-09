Cancel
Bryan, TX

Governor Abbott strikes down on renewable energy

By Brittany Defran
News Channel 25
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, TX — Nearly five months since Texans witnessed first-hand the fragile state of the Texas power grid. Yet there’s still no clear plan while Governor Abbott is demanding the Public Utility Commission board to take action on renewable energy companies. According to the Texas Tribune just ahead of the...

Florida Statefox7austin.com

Florida governor planning to visit Texas border with Governor Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is planning on visiting Texas this weekend for a border security briefing. DeSantis had deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts after Governor Greg Abbott announced his plans to spend at least $250M on a border wall.
Politicshighlandernews.com

Governor Abbott directs PUC to improve electric reliability

The Texas Legislature convened in special session last Thursday and GOP legislators introduced a fresh set of voting bills after Democrats blocked an earlier attempt during the regular session by walking out in May, preventing a quorum. HB3 and SB 1 don’t include some of the more controversial measures that were in the previous bill, such as restricting voting on Sundays. KUT.org reported the…
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Session on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI/PNN): The BRICS Chamber of CommerceIndustry organized a webinar on Future of Energy Innovation: an Interactive Session on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency on July 16, 2021, 5:30 PM IST virtually. In line with the BRICS 2021 Agenda, the BRICS Chamber of CommerceIndustry evaluated the...
Energy Industrykosu.org

Global Energy Demand Set To Outpace Growth In Renewables

The International Energy Agency announced Thursday that electricity demand is set to outpace growth in renewable energy this year, threatening global climate efforts. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the state of global energy. This article was originally published on...
Energy IndustryNPR

Our Renewable Energy Future

'New York Times' reporter Ivan Penn unpacks the debate over infrastructure: Do we go big and fund huge wind and solar farms with new transmission lines, or go local, with rooftop solar panels, batteries and micro-grids?. Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews a reprint of Gloria Naylor's landmark novel, 'The Women of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Energy Dept. seeks to cut cost of energy storage, boost renewables

The Energy Department will attempt to decrease the cost of energy storage technology by 90 percent within a decade in an attempt to boost clean energy use. The department officially announced its “Earthshot” goal on Wednesday, saying in a statement that it’s seeking to accelerate breakthroughs in clean electricity storage.
Abbott, TXthevidorian.com

Governor Abbott identifies Special Session agenda

"The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott. "Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans…
Texas Statethevidorian.com

Governor Abbott statement on Texas House Democrats

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas House Democrats abandoned their responsibilities as legislators by breaking quorum and leaving the state: "Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they…
Energy IndustryBeaumont Enterprise

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: Abbott shouldn't penalize renewable power providers

Southeast Texans would never ignore the plight of other residents in this state, but it’s time like this that we are grateful we are on a different power grid than the rest of Texas. A typical Texas summer is just getting started, but already there are fears that the state’s main power grid won’t be able to provide enough electricity to keep homes and businesses air-conditioned. That’s concerning enough, but some of the solutions ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott won’t help the problem.
Public Healththecomanchechief.com

Abbott renews COVID-19 disaster declaration in July 2021

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...
Energy IndustryLa Crosse Tribune

Jacob Kramer: Embrace clean, renewable energy

It's time to make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Every second that we rely on dirty energy sources, we threaten the air our children breathe, the water we drink and the planet we all rely on. The good news? We have the solution at our fingertips: clean, renewable...
Texas StateOrange Leader

Governor Abbott appoints three to TSUS Board of Regents

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sheila Faske and Stephen Lee and reappointed Alan Tinsley to the Texas State University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Sheila Faske of Rose City is the owner of American Office Liquidators LLC in Beaumont. She serves as...
Arizona Statecitizensjournal.us

Arizona Governor Strikes Powerful Blow to CRT

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Friday that prohibits the instruction of critical race theory in the state’s local governments. House Bill 2906 prevents “the state and any local governments from requiring their employees to engage in orientation, training or therapy that suggest an employee is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Does Midstream Energy Have a Spot at the Renewable Energy Table?

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) is up 44.52% year-to-date, and as if that’s not enough, the king of master limited partnership (MLP) exchange traded funds yields a tantalizing 9.21%. Alone, those two data points would be enough to allure most investors, but those factoids shouldn’t overshadow midstream energy’s...
Nashville, TNVanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt wins Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for energy and renewable resources progress

Vanderbilt University’s Green Invest Program partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electric Service has been recognized with a 2021 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced July 8. The annual honors are considered the most prestigious environmental and conservation awards in Tennessee and...
Healththehendersonnews.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for July

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $262 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thank you to HHSC for continuing to...
Bucks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Bucks County reviews plans for increased renewable energy

Bucks County's government could replace 75% of its electricity use with solar power for an extra $250,000 per year, ProtoGen Energy co-founder Kevin Wright said Wednesday. Wright told the county commissioners that, based on a study his firm completed at no cost, placing solar panels on county properties to generate three-quarters of the energy the government uses would cost about $28.6 million.
Austin, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Governor Abbott places state resources on standby

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Greg Abbott put state resources on standby as heavy rain, flash flooding and river flooding threaten South Texas and the Coastal bend over the next few days. Today and tomorrow, there is an expected high risk of flash flooding along the Texas Coastal Bend. River flooding is likely to occur in the Coastal Bend and some areas of South Texas, as well, throughout tomorrow.
Agriculturefas.org

Countering Climate Change With Renewable Energy Technologies

Renewable energy technologies, such as advanced biofuels for transportation, are key for U.S. efforts to mitigate climate change. Climate change is bringing about rising temperatures, which have significant negative impacts on humans and the environment, and transitioning to renewable energy sources, such as biofuels, can help meet this challenge. One consequence of higher global temperatures is the increasing frequency of extreme weather events that cause massive amounts of harm and damage. As depicted in Figure 1, six of the 10 costliest extreme weather events in the U.S. have occurred in the last 10 years, amounting to over $411 billion in damages (in 2020 dollars and adjusted for inflation). The other four occurred between 2004 and 2008, and the costs of future extreme weather events are expected to keep climbing.

Comments / 1

