Madonna Calls for End of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: “Slavery Was Abolished So Long Ago!”
Madonna is the latest musician to express her public support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. “Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday night. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”consequence.net
Comments / 0