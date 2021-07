When most law firms sent their lawyers and legal professionals home in March of 2020, they did not expect that more than a year later, many, if not all, would still be working remotely. Litigators also did not anticipate the lengthy court closures and delays in driving their matters forward. As they embraced each new paradigm, from video engagement to remote depositions, and reimagined how to collaborate, train and thrive, they have balanced uncertainty with progress at each stage.