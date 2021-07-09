Cancel
Piqua, OH

Piqua Arts Council to host Dancing with the Piqua Stars 2021

Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s premier fundraiser, Dancing with the Piqua Stars, will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, with two shows to be held at Romer’s Catering. Dancers in the competition include partners Christy and William Hayes, partners Juli and Doug Smith, partners Janie Branson and Ron Pearson, partners Tina and Daniel Rudy, and partners Tanya Stewart and Craig Smith, and dancers Amanda Hayward and Kristie Dankworth.

