Bitcoin (BTC) Hardware Wallet to be Developed by Jack Dorsey’s Payments Fintech Square

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Inc (NYSE: SQ) will reportedly be developing a hardware wallet for Bitcoin (BTC), the payments giant revealed on Thursday (July 8, 2021). Square’s announcement came after US Senator Elizabeth Warren cautioned about the significant risks posed to American consumers and financial markets by the virtual currency market (including crypto trading platforms which Warren believes are undermining the US SEC’s efforts to ensure consumer protection).

www.crowdfundinsider.com

