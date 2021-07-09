High speed pursuit in Clarinda results in arrest

(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a recent pursuit in Clarinda. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 46-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams of Clarinda was arrested Thursday on a Page County warrant for eluding law enforcement officers and driving a motor vehicle while under license revocation.The charges stem from a July 1st incident, in which officers and county sheriff's deputies were involved in a high-speed chase beginning on North 12th Street and continuing through northeast Page County and northwest Taylor County. Brothers says the pursuit began when a Clarinda police officer attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for failure to display registration plates. The driver lost control of the vehicle around 200th Street and Able Avenue in Taylor County and fled on foot. A search of the area was conducted, but the driver was not located until Thursday, when he was apprehended without incident at the intersection of 7th and Washington Streets in Clarinda.