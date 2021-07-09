Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarinda, IA

High speed pursuit in Clarinda results in arrest

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 9 days ago

(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a recent pursuit in Clarinda. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 46-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams of Clarinda was arrested Thursday on a Page County warrant for eluding law enforcement officers and driving a motor vehicle while under license revocation.The charges stem from a July 1st incident, in which officers and county sheriff's deputies were involved in a high-speed chase beginning on North 12th Street and continuing through northeast Page County and northwest Taylor County. Brothers says the pursuit began when a Clarinda police officer attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for failure to display registration plates. The driver lost control of the vehicle around 200th Street and Able Avenue in Taylor County and fled on foot. A search of the area was conducted, but the driver was not located until Thursday, when he was apprehended without incident at the intersection of 7th and Washington Streets in Clarinda.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Page County, IA
Crime & Safety
Clarinda, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, IA
City
Clarinda, IA
County
Page County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Clarinda Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy