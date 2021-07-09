McGregor Square is the new food destination near Coors Field. Here’s where to eat and drink.
Over the last month or so, a huge downtown Denver plaza filled with dining and entertainment has come to life right by Coors Field. McGregor Square debuted its first businesses — a hotel, restaurant and pre-game bar — back in April. But the rest of the 28,000-square-foot outdoor gathering space, encircled by a brand new mixed-use development, is finally up and running. And it’s just in time for the MLB All-Star game.theknow.denverpost.com
