Casey's names former CPK CEO to its board
Pizza and convenience store chain, Casey's General Stores Inc., has named BJ's Restaurans CEO Gregory A. Trojan to its board, now comprising 10 directors, a news release said. Aside from his current role at the 200-store casual dining chain, BJ's, Trojan was previously COO and then CEO at Guitar Center Inc. and CEO of House of Blues Entertainment Inc. Earlier in his career, he also held leadership roles with PepsiCo — including service as CEO of California Pizza Kitchen when it was owned by PepsiCo — and was a consultant at Bain & Company, the Wharton Small Business Development Center and Arthur Andersen & Company.www.pizzamarketplace.com
