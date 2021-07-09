The precision behind precision nutrition
You may have heard about an innovative approach to dietary intervention known as precision nutrition (PN). This approach includes individualized meal planning based on your DNA. It is more than what you eat, as it includes physical activity, sleep habits, family medical history, and your microbiome. Your microbiome is the collection of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites) living in certain areas of your body, primarily the intestines. The purpose of the microbiome is to help control digestion, stimulate the immune system and protect us from disease.www.sidneydailynews.com
