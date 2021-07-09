Muck is a crazy-popular free procedural survival game out now for Linux

Cancel
What seems to have come out of nowhere is Muck, a brand new survival game that blends in some random generation to make each playthrough different and it's now on Linux. Originally released on June 5, the Linux release is now fully live. Seems it initially had Linux and macOS builds on itch for testing, with it now all being on Steam. It's a free game too, so you can try it without spending a penny. It was created by a developer who goes by "Dani", who is a very popular YouTuber too (over 2 million subscribers). So, it's not surprising that the game Muck is very popular.

