Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Shares the Songs That Didn’t Make It Into ‘The Suicide Squad’

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most memorable thing about David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was arguably its soundtrack album, which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in 2016 and went on to earn a Grammy nomination for its Collector’s Edition. The soundtrack patterned itself after the jukebox sensibility of Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1, which also reigned atop the Billboard Top Soundtracks chart for 11 weeks straight.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
James Gunn
Person
Skrillex
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#Guardians#Marvel To Dc#Twitter#Aerosmith#Heathens#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn Teases ‘A Heavier Story’

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn alluded to the upcoming third film’s emotional story while talking about its script. Filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming later this year as James Gunn wraps up work in the DC universe with Peacemaker. Gunn has noted that the upcoming third film will be the last and it sounds like it will end with plenty of emotional beats.
MoviesEmpire

Empire Issue Preview: The Suicide Squad, James Gunn Special, M Night Shyamalan, Reminiscence, Peter Jackson And Edgar Wright

You never know quite what you’re going to get with a new James Gunn movie – and his take on The Suicide Squad looks set to be especially wild. The comic book chaos of Guardians, with the subversive violence and genre-twists of Super and Slither, plus an entire squad of miscreants taking on a giant rampaging alien starfish? Go on then, we’re in. This month’s issue of Empire goes deep into the making of Gunn’s upcoming gonzo DC Comics adaptation – with five collectible covers featuring the all-new Squad, a world-exclusive Jim Lee art print, and a major James Gunn special. Find it on newsstands from Thursday 8 July, and take a sneak peek inside the mag here.
Movies/Film

Yes, ‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Have Those James Gunn-Needledrops You Know and Love [Set Visit]

Any James Gunn fan knows just how integral a role the soundtrack plays in his movies. In 2014, Gunn announced himself to mainstream audiences and immediately set the tone with Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” blaring over the title card of Guardians of the Galaxy. A few short years later, he thoroughly outdid himself with the chaotic and frenzied opening credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, featuring the team battling an extradimensional monster set to the strains of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky.” Even beyond these attention-grabbing initial scenes, highly-charged emotional moments throughout his films are almost always accompanied by some perfectly chosen needledrop.
Movies/Film

How to Watch ‘The Suicide Squad’ at Home

Maybe you’re a fan of James Gunn, the writer/director behind some cool horror films and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Perhaps you’re a fan of Harley Quinn, the character played by Margot Robbie who has experienced a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. You could be an Idris Elba stan who sees literally everything the guy is in. Or maybe you’ve heard that this movie features some of the most ridiculous characters in the roster of DC Comics, including Polka-Dot Man and King Shark. Whatever the reason, you find yourself interested in watching The Suicide Squad, Gunn’s R-rated and irreverent supervillain-heavy team-up war movie. Here’s how to do that from the comfort of your own home.
TV & VideosEmpire

Peacemaker: First Look At John Cena In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Spin-Off Series – World-Exclusive

There’s long been a question around storytelling: is it possible to tell an engrossing story where your central character is inherently unlikeable, or at least not a good person? It’s a tricky balance, but television has long proved an ideal place to tell such tales – just look at Breaking Bad, or The Sopranos. When it comes to Peacemaker, John Cena’s character in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, who’s also getting his own eight-episode series on HBO Max penned in its entirety by Gunn himself, the filmmaker doesn’t mince his words about how not-good a guy he is. “Peacemaker’s a piece of shit,” he says. “He’s not a good guy. And he wears the goofiest costume you’ve ever seen in your life.”
MLBDen of Geek

The Suicide Squad: Inside James Gunn’s DCEU Supervillain War Movie

In November 2019, I found myself in the middle of a war zone. Well, the closest approximation of a war zone I’ve ever found myself in during my time visiting the sets of blockbuster movies. If I had been brought to this particular set in Atlanta on a sunny autumn afternoon without knowing what movie it was that I was supposed to be getting a peek at, the scene presented to a group of journalists probably would have convinced me that this was some new war movie or straight up action blockbuster, and not one that features a collection of DC villains and antiheroes at its core.
MoviesCollider

James Gunn and 'The Suicide Squad' Cast Break Down That Hard-R Action: "Heads Will Absolutely Blow Up"

By now, you probably know James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was given the hardest of R ratings, seeing as 90% of the marketing campaign has revolved around most of these characters dying horrible deaths. (There's also some "graphic nudity" thrown in, and you know deep in your soul it should be King Shark.) But what exactly does it mean for Gunn to get to that R-rating for a big-budget, studio comic book movie? "It just allows me to do anything we want," the writer/director told Collider and a roundtable of journalists on the film's Atlanta set back in 2019.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Is Much Darker And Rougher Than Guardians

Almost immediately after being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a blockbuster superhero sequel set in a shared universe that features a dysfunctional cast of misfits based on a lesser-known comic book, James Gunn was offered the chance to tackle The Suicide Squad, which offered a refreshing change of pace as a blockbuster superhero sequel set in a shared universe that features a dysfunctional cast of misfits based on a lesser-known comic book.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Doesn’t Try To Connect To The Larger DC Film Universe

DC doesn’t have to be Marvel. It’s a lesson that Warner Bros. needed a few years to learn as the studio tried to catch up with its competition over at Walt Disney Pictures. But after spending time trying to get a connected and interwoven cinematic universe off of the ground in movies like Man of Steel, Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it’s now clear that WB and DC are focusing on one movie at a time, trying to make each of them the best they can possibly be on their own.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Listen To First Track “So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad” By John Murphy From James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD From Troll Court And WaterTower Music

Troll Court / WaterTower Music today released the track “So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad)” – the 1st track fans can hear from writer/director James Gunn’s upcoming superhero action adventure film The Suicide Squad, which features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. “So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad)” is the first track to be made available from British film composer John Murphy’s (Kick Ass, 28 Days Later, Snatch) album The Suicide Squad (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which is scheduled to be released in its entirety on August 6, in conjunction with the film’s release.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn’t Direct A Superman Film

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed why he passed on directing a Superman film. After his fallout with Disney in 2018, James Gunn joined forces with Warner Bros. to write and direct a spiritual sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. However, Gunn was like a kid in a candy store, having been given access to all the properties that DC had to offer. Some of the properties he could’ve taken on included Superman, who hasn’t had a solo film since 2013’s Man of Steel. It turns out that Gunn had no interest in pursuing a Superman project.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Is Will Smith Not In The Suicide Squad? The Producer Explains What Happened

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe had a rocky start, with projects like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad failing to connect with audiences. The latter will be getting a sequel/reboot thanks to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, featuring a handful of returning actors. But Will Smith won’t be reprising his role as Deadshot, and now one producer explained what happened.
MoviesCollider

'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn Reveals Secret Homage to Chris Pratt & How Daniela Melchior Was Cast

Director James Gunn has revealed on Twitter that auditions for The Suicide Squad’s Ratcatcher 2 part involved real live rats. Besides posting pictures of actress Daniela Melchior chilling with some rats on the day she got the part, Gunn also disclosed the name of a couple of The Suicide Squad’s rodent characters, one of them baptized in homage to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Chris Pratt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy