James Gunn Shares the Songs That Didn’t Make It Into ‘The Suicide Squad’

By now, you probably know James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was given the hardest of R ratings, seeing as 90% of the marketing campaign has revolved around most of these characters dying horrible deaths. (There's also some "graphic nudity" thrown in, and you know deep in your soul it should be King Shark.) But what exactly does it mean for Gunn to get to that R-rating for a big-budget, studio comic book movie? "It just allows me to do anything we want," the writer/director told Collider and a roundtable of journalists on the film's Atlanta set back in 2019.