Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.