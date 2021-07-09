Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Graham; Swain A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WEST CENTRAL SWAIN AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 937 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Robbinsville, or 4 miles west of Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, Fontana Village, Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Clingmans Dome, Stecoah and Cheoah. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.