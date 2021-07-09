Nations Trust Bank, Paycorp International partner to enhance online payment capabilities
Nations Trust Bank has partnered with Paycorp International to launch safer payment capabilities. According to the press release, as an authorised payment aggregator for Nations Trust Bank American Express, Diners Club, and Discover Network card payments, Paycorp International supports the bank’s merchant business partners to offer card members an improved online payment experience that is secure and encrypted.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0