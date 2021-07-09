Cancel
Nations Trust Bank, Paycorp International partner to enhance online payment capabilities

thepaypers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNations Trust Bank has partnered with Paycorp International to launch safer payment capabilities. According to the press release, as an authorised payment aggregator for Nations Trust Bank American Express, Diners Club, and Discover Network card payments, Paycorp International supports the bank’s merchant business partners to offer card members an improved online payment experience that is secure and encrypted.

Small Businessthepaypers.com

How SMBs are rising to new challenges through their payments strategy

Daniel Nordholm, Head of Merchant Services division for Regional Businesses at Worldline, summarises the main setbacks that SMBs are facing and how they are proactively responding to them by leveraging digital solutions. The transition towards digital was different for each industry and, as a result, merchants have had to adapt...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Bank of America launches new 1.5% cash back card

The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card may appeal to loyal Bank of America customers. Others will be better off with almost any other flat-rate cash back card. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have...
Economythepaypers.com

Fuiou Pay, Visa, Nium partner to launch B2B payments solution

Fuiou Pay has launched a B2B global payment solution with Visa and Nium in Hong Kong. According to the press release, Fuiou, Visa, and Nium share a common goal in bringing better commercial payment experiences to enterprises in China. Leveraging Visa's strong commercial payment solutions and its global network, Nium's card issuance support and Fuiou's technical service capabilities, the three parties have joined hands to develop a safe payment tool for enterprise users in China and Global.
Businessthepaypers.com

P&N Group partners with Frollo

Customer-owned P&N Group, on behalf of its P&N Bank and bcu retail brands, has announced a new partnership with Frollo. Australia-based fintech and Open Banking provider Frollo strives to see the future of banking re-imagined for its customers. In developing its current five-year strategy, the Group set out its core purpose to enrich the lives of their customers through greater financial empowerment and superior customer experience.
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

U.S. Bank $300 Checking Bonus

Availability: Nationwide (excludes NY & FL unless you have an existing relationship) Credit card funding: Can fund up to $250 with a credit card. U.S. Bank is offering a bonus of $400 when you open a new Platinum Checking Package and complete the following requirements:. Two or more recurring direct...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Aptys, a Virtual Payments Solution Provider, Reveals that Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union has Converted its Unified Payments Platform

an established provider of Cloud-powered, end-to-end, virtual payment services to more than 4,500 financial institutions (including quicker payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and inclearing), reveals that Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union, a major corporate credit union serving 1,400+ credit unions, has converted to its unified payments platform, PayLOGICS,. The...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

India's RBL Bank Will Issue Visa Credit Cards After Mastercard Ban

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India decided to bar Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. customers from its network due to non-compliance with local data storage rules. As Business Standard noted, this news caused shares of RBL – a private bank in the country – to decline on Thursday (July 15), and then recover when the lender announced it had “entered into an agreement with Visa to issue credit cards enabled on the Visa payment network.”
Technologyaithority.com

Next Pathway Advances Momentum With Enhanced Cloud Migration Capabilities and Expansion of Global Strategic Partnerships

Leader in Automated Cloud Migration Augments Shift Migration Suite, Extends Capabilities to Translate More Legacy Sources, Migrate Complex Etls and Improve Testing. Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration company, announced strong momentum during the past year, driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing. Companies are migrating legacy applications to the cloud to leverage their current assets while bringing new capabilities to market. To meet this growing need, Next Pathway has made significant enhancements to its product line and expanded its strategic global partnerships.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Billtrust Expands Accounts Receivable And Integrated B2B Payments Capability With KONE Inc.

Billtrust (BTRS) , a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announces KONE Inc., a leader in the elevator and escalator industry, will now be using Billtrust's Invoicing platform and Business Payments Network (BPN) in Canada, enabling the company to send more invoices electronically while positioning them to accept digital payments through their preferred channels.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 139,008 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $169,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Collaborators Boost Payment Rails’ Cross-Border Capabilities

To accelerate and streamline cross-border payments, creating new global infrastructure from scratch isn’t always the most feasible option. This week’s Payment Rail Innovators look to strengthen the rails that do exist, including ACH and Swift, through enhanced onboarding, security, and industry collaboration. Railsbank Lands Funding For Payment Rails Platform. Railsbank,...
Economythepaypers.com

ICICI Bank partners BUSY for banking solutions

BUSY, an accounting software, has partnered with ICICI Bank for banking solutions. Under this partnership, ICICI Bank's current account holders can now connect their bank account to their BUSY Accounting Software. This integration will allow BUSY users to reconcile their bank statements automatically, do accounting, fetch bank details, make payments, etc., directly from the Software. Furthermore, users who do not have an ICICI Bank Current Account can apply for a new one from BUSY Software itself.
Economythepaypers.com

Venture arm of Thai bank announces latest DeFi spin off and investment

SCB 10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, has announced its latest investment in the decentralised finance (DeFi) sector via asset aggregator and portfolio dashboard, Ape Board. The company aims to resolve poor user experience, complexities in generating yield, and overcome fragmentation issues in DeFi, according to the official...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

ICICI Bank stops customers from using foreign remittances to invest in digital assets

ICICI Bank has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, asking customers not to use foreign remittances to invest in digital assets. The bank has modified the ‘Retail Outward Remittance Application’ form to include a declaration that ‘remittance is NOT for investment/purchase of Bitcoin/cryptocurrencies/virtual currencies”. Users intending to transfer money overseas under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liberalised remittance scheme now need to sign that declaration, which also dissuades customers from investing in ‘units of mutual funds/shares or any other capital instrument of a company dealing in bitcoins/cryptocurrency/virtual currencies’.
Businessthepaypers.com

Marqeta and Payfare enter partnership for gig economy payments

US-based card dissuing platform Marqeta and Canada-based fintech Payfare, focused on instant payout solutions for contract workers have teamed to boost Payfare across the gig economy vertical. The Marqeta-Payfare partnership will combine Payfare’s full-service digital banking apps and UI, relied upon by on-demand platforms to power instant payouts, with Marqeta’s...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Aiah, Brankas offer direct debit bank transfers as payment option

Aiah, a Philippines-based process automation company, has partnered with Brankas, an Indonesia-based financial software and solutions provider, to offer direct debit bank transfers as a payment option for their MSME merchants and enterprise clients. With Brankas, Aiah merchants can create and link their Brankas Pay account within the Aiah platform...
Businessthepaypers.com

Boubyan Bank launches its Islamic digital bank

Boubyan Bank has announced the launch of Nomo, a fully licensed and regulated UK Islamic digital bank catering for customers with a global financial outlook. Nomo has launched as a brand name of the UK-based Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), in which Boubyan Bank is a majority shareholder. It was developed to accommodate a segment of individuals in the Middle East with international banking needs, providing a digital solution for accessing, moving, and investing money in the UK.

