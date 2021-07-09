Nations Trust Bank, Paycorp International partner to enhance online payment capabilities

ICICI Bank has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, asking customers not to use foreign remittances to invest in digital assets. The bank has modified the ‘Retail Outward Remittance Application’ form to include a declaration that ‘remittance is NOT for investment/purchase of Bitcoin/cryptocurrencies/virtual currencies”. Users intending to transfer money overseas under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liberalised remittance scheme now need to sign that declaration, which also dissuades customers from investing in ‘units of mutual funds/shares or any other capital instrument of a company dealing in bitcoins/cryptocurrency/virtual currencies’.