Argonaut’s Magino yields 3.4 m grading 13.3 g/t Au in the South Zone

Deep porphyry style alteration intersected below Candelaria silver oxide mineralized systems with 0.67 meters of 5.99 g/t Au. VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE; OTCQX: SLVRF; FSE: BRK1 - "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of the last 22 drill holes from its 52-hole, 15,000-meter, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program completed at its Candelaria project, Nevada. The three main objectives of the program, which included the outlining of deep, higher-grade silver and gold mineralization down-dip from the previously mined open-pits, extending near-surface, potentially open-pit mineralization to the east of west of the previously mined areas, and examining potential for porphyry related mineralization at depth, were all successfully achieved.