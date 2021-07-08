Cancel
Economy

Argonaut’s Magino yields 3.4 m grading 13.3 g/t Au in the South Zone

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgonaut Gold (TSX: AR) has announced high grade results from the ongoing 25,000-metre drill program at its Magino gold project in Ontario. The drill program is taking place as construction of an open-pit mine at Magino advances toward expected first production in 2023. This year’s drill program is primarily focused...

