Yo-kai Watch 1 for iOS and Android launches July 10 in Japan

Free-roaming RPG that is squad-based and focuses on open-ended, sandbox gameplay rather than a linear story. You can be a trader or a thief, a rebel, a warlord, or a soldier. AdventurerA farmer, a slave, or food for cannibals. Find new equipment and make new gear.PurchaseYou can upgrade and build your own buildings to be used as safe havens or to start a business. While you fight for or against the various factions around the globe, you also strive to attain the strength and wealth that is necessary to be a successful entrepreneur.SurviveIn in the harsh desert. Your men will grow from being mere victims to becoming master warriors. Transport your injured squad mates safely and bring them home.