Yo-kai Watch 1 for iOS and Android launches July 10 in Japan

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel-5 will release Yo-kai Watch 1 Smapho, a mobile version of the original Yo-kai Watch, for iOS and Android on July 10 in Japan, the developer announced. It will cost 1,220 yen until August 16 at 12:00 JST, after which the price will change to 1,960 yen. Yo-kai Watch 1...

www.gematsu.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ios#Mobile#Ios#Level 5#Yo Kai Watch 1 Smapho#Smartphone#Japanese
