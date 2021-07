The two projects have a total power of 98 MWp and consist of 290,000+ Jinko solar PV Modules. Grupotec has completed the construction of the Radiant and Eldosol solar parks, near the city of Eldoret (in northwestern Kenya). The plants occupy 600+ acres of land to generate power that would supply power to 250,000+ households. This is the largest photovoltaic plant in Kenya and one of the largest in Africa. The plant is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 106,000 tons per year.