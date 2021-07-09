Florentine Elizabeth Hagenhoff (November 27, 1927 - July 6, 2021)

Florentine Elizabeth Hagenhoff, age 93, of Meta, departed this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at The Timbers Assisted Living in Holts Summit. She was born on the farm outside of Meta, on November 27, 1927, eldest child of the late Henry and Agnes (Groner) Lueckenotto. On October 1, 1949, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Meta, Florentine was united in marriage to Fred Herman Hagenhoff, who preceded her in death on December 1, 2003.