Thank you for your empathy, and your commitment to patients and families in the Golden State suffering with ALS. Specifically, the biggest of thanks to Governor Newsom, California’s legislature and Department of Health officials for approving $15 million over the next five years for Wraparound Model of Care Funding. The initial funding grant, $9 million over the course of the last three years, expired this June. This original funding has been game changing for the treatment of ALS in the State, and the ALS Association’s four chapters serving California are truly grateful it will continue to provide the means to make a difference for thousands of people living with the disease.