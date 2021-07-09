Letter: Intermountain Healthcare taking steps to stop racism

In his July 6 letter, William Dennis bemoans the discussion of systemic racism as one without proof and seems to just view it as a figment of the "left's" imagination. Ever heard of the Three-fifths Compromise? This was part of Article One of the U.S. Constitution and it allowed slave states to count their slave population in a manner that gave the states a greater level of representation for the purpose of maintaining the legality of slavery. That is part of the founding of this country. You can't get much more systemic than that.