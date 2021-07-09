Letter: Intermountain Healthcare taking steps to stop racism
You can’t fight racism with racism. A recent letter to the editor stated that Intermountain Healthcare would be using “race and gender as key determinants of who it would do business with” and that this was discrimination. The reality is that Intermountain Healthcare joined 11 other healthcare providers in a commitment to support more minority and women-owned businesses. This is not racism. Rather, it is a step toward dismantling the systems of power that uphold racism.www.standard.net
Comments / 0