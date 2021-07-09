Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter: Intermountain Healthcare taking steps to stop racism

Standard-Examiner
 10 days ago

You can’t fight racism with racism. A recent letter to the editor stated that Intermountain Healthcare would be using “race and gender as key determinants of who it would do business with” and that this was discrimination. The reality is that Intermountain Healthcare joined 11 other healthcare providers in a commitment to support more minority and women-owned businesses. This is not racism. Rather, it is a step toward dismantling the systems of power that uphold racism.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermountain Healthcare#Health Care#Racism#Race#Slavery#Mwbe Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
RelationshipsUnion Leader

Letter: If racism exists, kids should learn about it

To the Editor: Some Facts. Black defendants get longer sentences than White defendants for the same crime. Families of color are more likely than their White counterparts to get evicted given similar financial circumstances. Numerous studies show that resumes with “Black names” (Germaine, Latitia) get offered fewer interviews than those with “white names” (Jack, Harold) even though the resumes are exactly the same for the same job opening. By percentages, fewer people of color get help from FEMA during emergencies than Whites.
Pasadena, CADaily Breeze

Systemic racism is way over blamed in society: Letters

Re “Can we all just lighten up on race? We’re all people” (July 4):. I always enjoy reading Larry Elder’s column. I could certainly relate to this one. Having been in talent acquisition for my career of over 30 years, learning not to make assumptions about people — race, sex, age — his column strikes a resounding chord for me.
SocietyFlorida Times-Union

Letters: The truth will help our children judge how racism impacted our history

Representative Byron Donalds and others recently have suggested that teaching the 1619 Project curriculum in our schools is redundant because our children are already taught about 17th and 18th-century American history. In truth, few of our children and even fewer of us learned the factual detailed basis of the Atlantic...
Oak Harbor, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Racism exists, but doesn’t represent entire community

Regarding Michael King’s letter to the editor supporting Critical Race Theory, he may be proud to be an Oak Harbor’s defender of CRT, but he is obviously looking at the world through fascist race-colored glasses. The residents of Oak Harbor should be embarrassed. CRT is an insult to minorities. It...
Genesee County, NYThe Daily News Online

Letter: YWCA recognizes racism as a public health crisis

The YWCA along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recognizes racism as a public health crisis (www.CDC.gov and www.ywcausa.org). There are deep inequities in housing, healthcare, education, public safety, transportation, food access and other social determinants of health. The social determinants of health are the economic and...
Societynewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: 'Necessary first step toward inclusion'

TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Tim Smith claims not to have been given a definition of racism from his liberal friends, so here is the definition I learned during the Yancy Consulting Group’s course, Learning to Applied Practice: Anti-Racism and Anti-Oppression:. “Racism is any prejudice against someone because of their race...
SocietyLongview Daily News

Letter: Systemic racism is obvious all around

In his July 6 letter, William Dennis bemoans the discussion of systemic racism as one without proof and seems to just view it as a figment of the "left's" imagination. Ever heard of the Three-fifths Compromise? This was part of Article One of the U.S. Constitution and it allowed slave states to count their slave population in a manner that gave the states a greater level of representation for the purpose of maintaining the legality of slavery. That is part of the founding of this country. You can't get much more systemic than that.
SocietySouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Students need to know facts about racism

There have been a number of letters to the editor in the last several weeks arguing against Critical Race Theory and expressing alarm that it is creeping into Whidbey Island schools and doing great harm. None of these letter writers provided evidence that CRT is being taught in schools or...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Letter: Why are we so unwilling to take simple steps?

Despite the lifting of mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommend that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks and observe social distancing. Since only 30% of Rowan County residents are fully vaccinated, that means at least two out of...
Ocoee, FLBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We can't cure racism if we deny its existence

In Ocoee Florida, 1920, the “colored section” was burned down when a Black man tried to vote. The man was hanged and other Black people were burned alive. From 1882 to 1965 in the South 4,743 lynchings of Black men were recorded. Research says this figure grossly understated lynchings and also doesn’t include those killed by burning, shooting or beating. Black men could be put to death simply for stealing hogs, making boastful remarks or even worse, “trying to act like a white man.”
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Constitution's loophole engendered systemic racism

My paralegal had an insight which has raised my own awareness of institutionalized racism in America today. You may come to share my perspective, that racism became constitutionally institutionalized post-Civil War, not at all abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment. Non-unanimous criminal verdicts, mass incarceration, and criminal justice reform derive from...
Workoutswearegreenbay.com

Take the pledge to Step Up for Summer with United Healthcare

(WFRV) – With summer here, it’s an ideal time to make fitness your focus, this may be especially true amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which research shows contributed to unwanted weight gain for 61% of Americans. Dr. Michael Bess from United Healthcare spoke to Local 5 Live with some ideas to...
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

LETTER: Take steps to avoid return of COVID

It’s not over until it’s over. As of July 6, almost 40% of McLean County residents still had not gotten even one dose of a COVID vaccine. When ISU and IWU students return in the Fall, there will be even more unvaccinated people in McLean County and possibly another spike in infections like we saw last fall.
SocietyCumberland Times-News

Shouldn't we study racism and stop repeating our mistakes?

White Male Supremacy is the belief that caucasian men are superior to all other people. That belief fostered slavery and sexism and continues to foster racism and sexism. European imperialists took over entire civilizations, killing and plundering. The American Indian was killed and removed from the lands that they occupied for thousands of years so that white settlers could prosper. More soldiers died during the Civil War (a war fought because of WMS) than World War I and World War II combined along with roughly 50,000 civilians.
Societyisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: The new definition of “racism”

A new phrase has burst into our conversations – Critical Race Theory. Some parents have been left reeling trying to figure out what this seemingly new topic is being introduced in K-12 education. This leads to many people talking past each other. I want to offer a helpful tip that will hopefully allow us to better engage in these discussions:
Milton, VTmiltonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: How and why we must face racism in Milton

This letter is from Milton resident Lisa Rees. As a resident of Milton, I’ve observed many differing viewpoints and ways of living. Differences are important, as they provide different perspectives and ways of thinking, and should be respected, even when they differ from my own. When the Black Lives Matter...
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Racism exists to serve white peoples needs

Racism is a very complex and elaborate thing having developed over hundreds of years. I’d like to thank the people replying to my letters to the editor about Critical Race Theory, or CRT, because they give me an opportunity to comment on different aspects of it without repeating myself. So...
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Look beyond color, stop alleging racism

In my initial response to Michael King, I gave a counter to his claim that given the choice as to whether white people would rather be Black or white. The obvious answer, Mr. King asserts, is that white people would rather be white. Mr. King ignored my counter example which...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Stop with the insular local mentality

I’m tired of people here complaining about growth. Frankly, this small-mindedness reminds me of people in Maine who want to keep out “outsiders from away.”. The small and quaint nature scheme here is designed only to prop up an elite of do-gooder locals making money off tourists, who appear ready to play golf at a moment’s notice. They complain about traffic rather than blame themselves for driving. Historically, this city had light rail or tramways running throughout its streets.
SocietyLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ample evidence of systemic racism

For critical race theory opponents, perhaps consideration should be given to the following truths:. Slavery, segregation, the placement of Japanese Americans in internment camps, the removal of Native Americans from their land and placement on reservations with limited to no resources and mistreatment of Mexican Americans are neither theoretical nor imagined but were the result of systemic and systematic government-sanctioned mistreatment of groups of people at the hands of those who in positions of power, authority and control imposed their will on those that did not have the capabilities or resources to defend themselves in the light of heinous assault and crimes against humanity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy