Oreo to release new apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie cookie flavors, reports say

Austin American-Statesman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOreo is rolling out two new flavors of its beloved sandwich cookie – apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie. On Thursday, the cookie company teased the additions to its lineup with a "live press conference" on Twitter, described its “newest flavor” as “savory, sweet, rich and irresistible.”. Oreo celebrated...

www.statesman.com

