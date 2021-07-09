Letter: Recent case proves that justice system reform is needed

If Mark Shenefelt reported this event correctly I am very much afraid of "our" justice system. Stephen R. Ramirez already a restricted person, unprovoked lunges at the victim with a punching motion to his head, gripping a 4-inch long spike in his hand, which he uses to break the victim's nose, induce a facial fracture, a puncture wound to his ear canal and nose canal and a second puncture from his ear canal down to his neck. Doctors told police this could have been fatal. Weber County Attorney's Office agree to a plea deal and NO jail time only probation, apparently the Weber County AG and Judge Michael DiReda only suggest jail or prison time if someone actually dies. Outrageous!