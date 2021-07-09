Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weber County, UT

Letter: Recent case proves that justice system reform is needed

Standard-Examiner
 10 days ago

If Mark Shenefelt reported this event correctly I am very much afraid of "our" justice system. Stephen R. Ramirez already a restricted person, unprovoked lunges at the victim with a punching motion to his head, gripping a 4-inch long spike in his hand, which he uses to break the victim's nose, induce a facial fracture, a puncture wound to his ear canal and nose canal and a second puncture from his ear canal down to his neck. Doctors told police this could have been fatal. Weber County Attorney's Office agree to a plea deal and NO jail time only probation, apparently the Weber County AG and Judge Michael DiReda only suggest jail or prison time if someone actually dies. Outrageous!

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weber County Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy