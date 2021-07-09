Cancel
Business

How Amazon Can Help You Start a Side Hustle

By Entrepreneur Store
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is well-known as one of the biggest, most profitable companies in the world. But it isn't just making Jeff Bezos rich. Amazon's tools for sellers empower just about anyone to make money on the platform, whether you're looking to do it full-time or as a side hustle. We've rounded up a series of courses that can help you leverage Amazon to earn some extra money, or even start a new career.

Jeff Bezos
BusinessPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America’s Biggest Online Retailer

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
StocksStreet.Com

Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's How to Trade the Fade

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report stole the show earlier this month. The stock exploded to the upside and finally gave bulls new highs. As the markets have been grinding higher, both Amazon and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were two notable names missing from the “new highs” list. Well, both of those stocks put that issue to rest.
Shoppingtheeverygirl.com

11 Amazon Prime Hacks That Make Life So Much Easier

Of all of the different subscription services that I invest in, Amazon Prime is my most beloved of all. I jumped on the train when I was in college for free, two-day shipping and I stuck around for all of the other perks that it has to offer. Out of toilet paper? Amazon Prime. Ready to revamp my workspace? Amazon Prime. Need a refill on my favorite makeup primer? Amazon Prime. Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on sunglasses that I’ll likely lose or accidentally sit on? Amazon Prime.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Amazon Throws Away Millions of Unsold Products Every Year

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, reportedly destroys millions of unsold products according to an investigation conducted by the British news outlet ITV News. Footage of laptops, headphones, books, and more being tossed into bins destined to be discarded or burnt was documented by ITV journalists who went undercover at an Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland.
Industrymining-technology.com

How the Right ERP Solution Can Help You Mine the Future

Uncertainties caused by a pandemic, issues with sustainability, decreasing commodity prices, workforce management complications, and supply chain restrictions are creating extraordinary challenges that have intensified common mining industry issues. Compound those with typical finance, procurement, inventory, and maintenance obstacles and the future of mining can seem more difficult than ever before.
Cell Phonesoswegocountynewsnow.com

Here’s How Your Phone Can Help You Travel Smarter

(StatePoint) After over a year of pandemic-related restrictions, we’ve entered a new era of travel, with 67% of Americans planning to get out of town this summer. From scoring accommodations to keeping track of local restrictions, your digital device can help you navigate the “next normal” of travel. Here’s how.
Congress & CourtsDoingItLocal

SUIT AGAINST AMAZON

WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, released the following statement after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the agency filed a lawsuit against Amazon to force the online retailer to recall hazardous products sold on Amazon.com:
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Herald

Wish for spacebound billionaires

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Virgin Atlantic's Richard Branson have decided the next frontier for each of them is space travel. Both are multibillionaires. It seems they have decided accumulating money, once you have so many billions, is no longer compelling. The next challenge? Space travel. Branson went into space for...
Posted by
Tim Denning

Honestly, Side Hustles Are Way Harder than They Look

Here’s the truth from someone who has just gone full-time with a side hustle and is deathly afraid. Some days a side hustle feels like a slow demise. I went all-in on this side hustle game recently, although the phrase side hustle seems to be misunderstood and almost devalues what I do.
Posted by
Max Phillips

A Side Hustle Will Make You Feel Like a Failure

In June, my article views dropped 75%. It sucks. I’ve become accustomed to high views and a solid income, so this has transformed me from a confident writer to feeling like an abject failure. I know things will get better, but this sorry state of affairs has forced me to reflect on what went wrong.

