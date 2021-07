There’s another comedian in Cam Bertrand coming on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday, and all early indications suggest he’s a favorite. We’ve seen over the years that some comics have a hard time impressing all of the judges, especially Heidi Klum. Yet, we like everything that Cam brought to the table here! His set was snapping and surprising, especially when he got to his big punchline (spoilers ahead from his set) — why would anyone under the age of 21 be purchasing wine? He was able to catapult off of his onto a number of other jokes and luckily, all of them landed perfectly. He ran a risk of milking the joke for too long but thankfully, all of his material made it work.