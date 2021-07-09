Cancel
Brie Larson's Still Looking Captain Marvel Strong As She Prepares For The Marvels With Massive Weights

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With so many cinematic universes currently occupying theaters, a number of actors have signature superhero characters to play on the big screen. Brie Larson joined the MCU playing the title character in Captain Marvel, and fans are excited to see Carol Danvers return to the shared universe. Larson is looking superhero strong as she continues preparing to film Nia DaCosta’s sequel The Marvels.

