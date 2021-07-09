Brie Larson's Still Looking Captain Marvel Strong As She Prepares For The Marvels With Massive Weights

We're officially well into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise's various movies and Disney+ television shows are delivering on elements that fans have been eager to see on the big screen. Among them is the team-up of The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) joining forces. After reports indicated that the project had started filming earlier this summer, it looks like it has now taken its production to London — or at least, that one of its stars is there. Parris recently took to her Instagram stories to share a brief video from a London street fair, which many have interpreted to mean that filming on the London portion of The Marvels is about to begin.