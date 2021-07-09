Cancel
Greeley, CO

Greeley man accused of child abuse after 18-month-old dies

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 9 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man faces a charge of child abuse after an 18-month-old died on July 2 of traumatic injuries, including a severe brain bleed.

On July 2 around 1:25 p.m., the Weld County Department of Human Services requested officers with the Greeley Police Department come to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora regarding possible child abuse.

When police and detectives arrived, they were told that an 18-month-old girl had been flown to the hospital from the Northern Colorado Medical Center with a severe brain bleed, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Detectives contacted the child's mother and other family members.

Around 2:27 p.m., medical staff declared that the baby had died due to the traumatic injuries, despite "extensive lifesaving measures" at both the Northern Colorado Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, police said.

Based on an investigation, police found that the child had been alone with the mother's boyfriend, Andy Serrel Carter Jr., 26, of Greeley, along the 2400 block of Ash Avenue in Greeley when the child was injured. Carter is not the biological father.

He brought the child to the emergency room at Northern Colorado Medical Center.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Carter on a charge of child abuse resulting in death, which is a Class 2 felony. He was arrested on Thursday and booked at the Weld County Jail.

No other details were available as of Friday morning. A mugshot of Carter was not available.

Comments / 6

