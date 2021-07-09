Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Foul play suspected after man found dead in burning home

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham police are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead in a burning home.

The fire on the city’s southwest side was reported late Thursday night, Al.com reported.

There was heavy fire inside the house when fire crews arrived, Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said. Firefighters found the body of the 47-year-old man, who lived at the home, after the fire was extinguished.

Carrillo said there’s evidence that led authorities to suspect that foul play may have led to the death, and police investigators were called to the scene.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#After Man#A Burning#Police#Ap#Battalion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy