Foul play suspected after man found dead in burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham police are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead in a burning home.

The fire on the city’s southwest side was reported late Thursday night, Al.com reported.

There was heavy fire inside the house when fire crews arrived, Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said. Firefighters found the body of the 47-year-old man, who lived at the home, after the fire was extinguished.

Carrillo said there’s evidence that led authorities to suspect that foul play may have led to the death, and police investigators were called to the scene.