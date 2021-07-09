Jackson police: Teen accidentally shoots and kills boy, 1

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old has accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old boy in Jackson, police said.

The baby — Jordan Bradfield — was shot at a home around 5 p.m. Thursday, WAPT-TV reported.

The teenager was handling a .22-caliber gun when it discharged and struck the 1-year-old in the head, Jackson police said. The baby was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said no charges were immediately filed against the 14-year-old.