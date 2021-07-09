Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitley County, IN

Lois McWhirter

By Molly Lewis
inkfreenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois McWhirter, 91, Azusa, Calif., passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Born Oct. 29, 1929, in Dunfee, she was the daughter of Vernon and Hazel Marie (Wagner) McWhirter. She grew up in Whitley County and was the sister of Don A. McWhirter. She graduated from Jefferson Center High School in Whitley County and attended Elkhart Business University from 1947-1948. She worked from 1948-1954 as a secretary with General Electric and International Harvester until 1963. In the fall of 1963, Lois moved from Indiana to San Francisco, California and graduated from Christian Science Benevolent Association with a nursing degree. She took training at the Benevolant Association for three years in Sunland Foundation, Calif. and became a graduate nurse with the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, Mass.

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitley County, IN
City
San Diego, CA
City
Azusa, CA
State
California State
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
City
Denver, IN
City
Columbia City, IN
City
Vernon, IN
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Glendora, CA
City
Boston, IN
City
Vernon, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benevolent#General Electric#International Harvester#Sunland Foundation#Scientist#Principia College#Canterbury Crest#Sunland Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Posted by
The Hill

Bezos 'really excited to figure out' how trip to space changes him

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he’s really excited to figure how his upcoming Blue Origin space launch will change him, ABC News reported. "I have just been dreaming of this really my whole life, but I don't know what it's going to mean for me," Bezos told host Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy