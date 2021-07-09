Lois McWhirter, 91, Azusa, Calif., passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Born Oct. 29, 1929, in Dunfee, she was the daughter of Vernon and Hazel Marie (Wagner) McWhirter. She grew up in Whitley County and was the sister of Don A. McWhirter. She graduated from Jefferson Center High School in Whitley County and attended Elkhart Business University from 1947-1948. She worked from 1948-1954 as a secretary with General Electric and International Harvester until 1963. In the fall of 1963, Lois moved from Indiana to San Francisco, California and graduated from Christian Science Benevolent Association with a nursing degree. She took training at the Benevolant Association for three years in Sunland Foundation, Calif. and became a graduate nurse with the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, Mass.