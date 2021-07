While all members of Girls’ Generation have dabbled in acting by taking on cameo roles early in their careers, it’s the four youngest members who’ve gone full actor-mode and dived right into exciting project after exciting project. These past few months, especially, we were treated to one after the other of GG-led dramas. And they’ve tackled various genres too, so whether you’re a SONE or the average K-drama lover, there’s bound to be something to interest you.