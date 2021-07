After a week of hot and hazy weather in Connecticut — and more to come — your allergies and asthma might be flaring up. According to board director at the American Lung Association, David Hill, M.D., temperature and air quality “go hand-in-hand” when it comes to the weather affecting allergies and asthma — and it all starts with the ozone. While Hill said the ozone is helpful in the Earth’s upper atmosphere in protecting humans from radiation and skin cancer, it can actually be harmful otherwise.