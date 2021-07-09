Sweet Girl: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Jason Momoa Thriller
Aquaman star Jason Momoa made a journey to the world of streaming for his next movie, as he leads a brand new thriller for Netflix called Sweet Girl. Momoa and Isabela Merced star in Sweet Girl as a father and daughter who get tangled up in a dangerous conspiracy surrounding the pharmaceutical industry. The films doesn't hit Netflix until the end of August, but the streamer has finally unveiled Sweet Girl's official trailer.comicbook.com
Comments / 0