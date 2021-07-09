Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sweet Girl: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Jason Momoa Thriller

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman star Jason Momoa made a journey to the world of streaming for his next movie, as he leads a brand new thriller for Netflix called Sweet Girl. Momoa and Isabela Merced star in Sweet Girl as a father and daughter who get tangled up in a dangerous conspiracy surrounding the pharmaceutical industry. The films doesn't hit Netflix until the end of August, but the streamer has finally unveiled Sweet Girl's official trailer.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Francis Lawrence
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Justin Bartha
Person
Lex Scott Davis
Person
Brad Peyton
Person
Raza Jaffrey
Person
Ray Cooper
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Jason Momoa Strips Down During 'Jimmy Kimmel' Interview for 'Make It Sexy' Challenge

Jason Momoa got pretty serious during his Jimmy Kimmel segment. The Aquaman actor made an appearance on the late-night show on Thursday –– which saw Anthony Anderson as a guest host –– where he participated in a new experience on the show called "Make it Sexy." Momoa was asked to sexy up some common, mundane activities like putting on hand sanitizer or opening a can of tuna. The actor immediately kicked things off with a bang by taking off his shirt, sparking applause and cheers from the audience.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

One of the major benefits of the streaming service is that it provides untried or untested filmmakers with the opportunity to see their films make a big splash in an audience pool that boasts hundreds of millions of subscribers. He may be a hugely accomplished actor in his own right, but David Oyelowo’s The Water Man is the latest beneficiary of gaining some serious traction on the world’s biggest platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
103GBF

Netflix Unveils ‘Red Notice’ First Look and Release Date

Red Notice is supposedly the most expensive movie in Netflix’s history. (The budget estimates online put it in the neighborhood of $200 million.) The film certainly has one of the company’s biggest casts to date as well. It’s headlined by three movie stars who typically anchor movies all by themselves: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa’s On The Run In New Photos From Netflix Action Movie

2021 is shaping up as the busiest year of Jason Momoa‘s career by some distance, with the actor starring in and shooting several major projects, and we now know when his Netflix action thriller Sweet Girl will be arriving after the platform confirmed Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature directorial debut for an August 20th release.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘American Horror Stories’ Releases First Official Trailer

The American Horror Story spinoff has released its first official full-length trailer. Below is a look at American Horror Stories, the anthology series coming to FX on Hulu. Among the many moments in the trailer teasing all sorts of gothic mayhem includes Amy Grabow playing what appears to be Tipper Gore during the infamous Parents Music Resource Center hearing in 1984, which sought to put warning labels on explicit music.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix already releases the trailer for the new Transformers movie

The trilogy that Netflix produced of Transformers is already nearing its end. A few hours ago the platform published the trailer for the last chapter of it. The franchise of Transformers it is more reactivated than ever. The brand has started production of its next live-action film: Rise of the Beasts. However, this is not the only project that is underway on the saga, but Netflix It also takes advantage of the rights it has for the premiere of one more production. The streaming platform had already developed two animations and it is soon to release the third and last.
RelationshipsIGN

Sweet Girl - Official Trailer

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.
TV SeriesPolygon

Netflix releases new Spriggan trailer, announces 2022 release

Netflix has released a second trailer for Spriggan, the forthcoming sci-fi action series from David Productions (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure), announcing the show’s premiere in 2022. Initially announced in 2019 to release this year, the Netflix original series is the latest in a number of anime whose production has been delayed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Action Thriller ‘Hit & Run’ (VIDEO)

Hit & Run, the new nine-episode Netflix action thriller, is set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, August 6. The series revolves around Segev Azulai (Lior Raz), a happily married man living in Tel Aviv whose life is turned upside down when his new American wife Danielle (Kaelen Ohm) is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident. Confused and stricken by grief, Segev sets about finding his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S.
MoviesComicBook

Watchmen Star "Absolutely" Open to Returning to Superhero World

Actor Carla Gugino has starred in a number of adaptations of beloved comic book and superhero stories, having played Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder's Watchmen and Lucille in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, and while her career continues to see her exploring diverse opportunities, she's totally open to returning to the world of superheroes for the right project. Given her talents and passionate following, Gugino is often a name that fans toss out when theorizing about who could bring specific comic book characters to life, with Gugino also having lent her voice to Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, so does our guide to what you should be streaming from Friday night through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night, the final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy will be sure to have you hiding behind the sofa. Lighten the mood afterward with some animation/live-action crossover hijinks in the form of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy or Tom & Jerry, both now available to watch on HBO Max.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Trailer and New Poster for Sci-Fi/Thriller RISEN Released Today

Disaster unfolds when a meteor strikes a small town, turning the environment uninhabitable and killing everything in the surrounding area. Exobiologist Lauren Stone is called to find answers to the unearthly event. As she begins to uncover the truth, imminent danger awakens and it becomes a race against time to save mankind.
Costa Mesa, CAallaccess.com

Lionsgate Releases Official Trailer For The Jesus Music Movie

It's the untold story of a musical movement that inspired millions. JESUS music came from AMERICA’s 1960s counterculture movement to become a worldwide phenomenon. THE JESUS MUSIC documentary shows the journey from CALVARY CHAPEL in COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA all of the way to the multibillion-dollar industry of Contemporary Christian Music today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy