Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Like a rebirth’: Americans pack reopened concert halls for a summer of music

By Staff
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCxcY_0as2KC1K00

Reuters

By Brendan O’Brien, Rich McKay, Andrew Hay, and Gabriella Borter CHICAGO (Reuters) – Pamela Pickens swayed her hips as her husband Tom led her in an impromptu dance to the strumming of guitarist Studebaker John at Chicago’s famed blues bar, Kingston Mines. The couple, wearing fedora hats and wide smiles, had driven five hours from their home in southeast Indiana to visit their favorite blues club, which had recently reopened for live performances after a year of shutdown due to COVID-19. “It’s so great to be back,” said Pickens, 66, taking a drag from a cigarette outside the venue on a dancing break. “It makes me feel alive.”

Inside the bar in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, a diverse crowd filled long tables, where they threw back cold beer and baskets of fried food while bopping along to the music.

At concert venues across the United States, from Denver to Washington, D.C., similar scenes have played out in recent weeks as cities lift COVID-19 restrictions and newly vaccinated music lovers return to their old haunts for the thrill of live music in public company. It is one of the unmistakable sights – and sounds – of American life returning to normal, or closer to it.

Venues large and small are seeing demand soar for performers of all genres, who are scrambling to fine-tune their acts after a year of inaction.

“When we started playing again, it was an out-of-body experience,” said blues guitarist Joanna Connor, gearing up for her show at Kingston Mines one June evening. “It’s reaffirmed that I need to do this for my soul.”

In interviews, concert lovers described the invigorating experience of hearing live music in a crowded room once again. It felt like the antithesis of the homebound isolation they endured over the past year, and for many, it felt like an antidote.

In Alexandria, Virginia, a mostly middle-aged, Black crowd of more than 200 people swayed their arms in time with a wailing trombone at the Birchmere Music Hall’s tribute to Motown concert. It was the first of many summer concerts that Lynette Shingler and her husband Earl planned to attend, now that they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Connor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Music Hall#Concert Halls#Concerts#Live Music#Reuters#Kingston Mines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Music
Related
Musichorrornews.net

Punch Cancer Announces Lez Zeppelin to rock the Great American Music Hall Aug. 21

It’s been a long time since they rock ‘n’ rolled, way too long. Making a triumphant return to San Francisco on Aug. 21, Lez Zepplin, the preeminent she-incarnation of Led Zeppelin,will take the stage at the Great American Music Hall. The performance will be the first on that stage since COVID-19 darkened the city and ended live music for more than a year.
Coral Gables, FLMiami New Times

CAP Summer Concert Series to Feature Jazz, Classical Music Online Only

The long-running annual summer concert series presented by a Coral Gables church is online-only again this year. The Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, which has put on its Community Arts Program (CAP) Summer Concert Series since 1985, will feature six free virtual shows with jazz and classical music on successive Thursday evenings beginning July 8.
Glen Echo, MDWashington City Paper

City Lights: Glen Echo’s Summer Concerts Bring Live Music Back to the Park

Glen Echo Park has been entertaining D.C. area residents for 130 years, first as an education center, then as an amusement park, and for the past half-century as a family-friendly hub for arts and culture. Today, the park’s art deco buildings are home to 13 resident artists and organizations, two children’s theaters, and numerous art galleries, among other attractions. With these spaces come a plethora of events, including an annual summer concert series. Now in its second decade running, the series showcases local performers from a wide range of genres. This year, the Glen Echo’s summer concerts run through Sept. 9, with music filling what was once the park’s bumper car pavilion each Thursday night. On July 1, things kicked off with reggae by I & I Riddim. Up next, on July 8, Clarence “The Blues Man” Turner will deliver soulful guitar lines accompanied by his band on bass, drums, keys, saxophone, and horns. Turner first picked up his instrument at age 8 and has since become a fixture in the D.C. blues scene. If you’re lucky, you might catch him substituting a cellphone or harmonica for a pick. As he says on his website, “Why use a pick when there are so many other interesting things to use?” Other summer concerts will feature the West African stylings of Amadou Kouyate (July 29) and Russian melodies from the Washington Balalaika Society (Aug. 12). In a positive continuation of last year’s digital series, the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture will stream each show on YouTube Live. Glen Echo’s summer concerts begin every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. RSVP (preferred but not required) at glenechopark.com. Free.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Behringer-Crawford’s Music@BCM summer concert Thursday features Cheryl Renee and her friends

Vocalist, keyboardist and bandleader Cheryl Renée returns to the Thursday night Music@BCM summer concert series on July 8 — along with some of her friends. Accompanying the Cincinnati-born song stylist will be the “Cheryl Renée Project” with Tony Guethlein on bass guitar, Blake Taylor on harmonica and Shorty “Pullie” Starr on drums and back-up vocals.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Civic Music concerts returning

We have been without live concerts for far too long. Albert Lea Civic Music is back to change that. With five concerts and two makeup concerts beginning on Sept. 22 — get your tickets now. You can enjoy artists from around the globe. Sue Jorgensen. Albert Lea.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Music in the Mountains will present a series of free mobile concerts this summer

Music in the Mountains’ free Road Show concert series will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for free classical music concerts in Durango, Ignacio, Pagosa Springs and Cortez. Concerts will feature performances by Music in the Mountains’ strings, woodwinds and brass ensembles on its brand-new, custom-built mobile stage. All events...
Rock Hall, MDstardem.com

The Mainstay to reopen for live concerts

ROCK HALL — The Mainstay in Rock Hall has announced that it will be opening for live in-person concerts. Information and ticket sales are available at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay family can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the 125-seat listening room, the release states. The season will start...
MusicTimes News

Chestnuthill kicks off summer concerts with food, music

The Summer 2021 Concert series at Chestnuthill Park opened recently with the band Catch 22. Catch 22’s music ranged from the Beatles to Elvis and Linda Ronstadt to Pink Floyd. The Empanadas Chicas, owned by Nadine Ramos and Suzana Rizvic, a food truck, served baked empanadas with a variety of...
Musiclowergwynedd.org

Summer Concert July 14

Tonight's final concert at Oxford Park is still on, featuring Dueling Pianos. We are monitoring the weather and radar, will let you know the concert status.
MusicLancaster Online

Long's Park Summer Music Series adds opener Them Vibes to Sunday's Maggie Rose concert

Long's Park fans are used to getting one free concert on a weekly basis during the Summer Music Series. On Sunday, they'll get two for the price of one. Before Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose takes the amphitheater stage, her touring band, Them Vibes, will play a short set from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The band, consisting of Larry Florman, Alex Haddad and Sarah Tomek, will be supporting Rose on her 42 date "Have a Seat" national tour, and also played on the album of the same name.
Piermont, NYwrcr.com

Piermont Civic Association Brings Back the Music With Free Summer Concert Series Thursday

The Piermont Civic Association is bringing the music back with their traditional free summer concert series, this year named in honor of a former member who died of COVID last year. Tonight’s event, which was postponed from last week due to the weather, is named after Bob Samuels. Association President Joanne Ottaviano says he, along with his partner, Karen, were among Piermont’s earliest COVID victims…
Gainesville, FLIndependent Florida Alligator

Live music returns to Bo Diddley Plaza with Live and Local Summer Concert Music Series

The City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is bringing their Live and Local Summer Concert Series to Bo Diddley Plaza. Bo Diddley Plaza will be filled with the sounds of Gainesville’s first ever Live and Local Concert Series throughout the next few months. The City of Gainesville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department teamed up with MusicGNV to showcase a wide variety of Gainesville’s newest artists on the rise. The concert series’ first show was on Thursday following two more shows on Aug. 19 and Sept. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each concert is free to attend and is welcome to all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy