Stocks

Dow jumps 200 points as stocks bounce following Thursday selloff

By William Watts
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Stocks opened higher Friday, trimming a weekly loss in an attempt to bounce back from a selloff in the previous session that knocked the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 off of record highs. Stocks found support as a rally in Treasurys abated, allowing the 10-year yield to rise for the first time in five sessions. A sharp drop in yields was taken as a sign investors were becoming more worried about global growth prospects. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 210 points, or 0.6%, at 34,632, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,341.99 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2% to 14,589.96. The Dow was on track for a weekly fall of 0.4%, while the S&P 500 remains down 0.2% and the Nasdaq off 0.4%.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Treasurys
