An alleged supplier of fake Oxycodone pills has been arrested after a 15-month investigation connected fentanyl-laced pills with nearly two dozen deaths in Oklahoma. Glenvert Lavell Jones Jr., 27, was arrested at his home in Oklahoma City on July 7 after receiving and attempting to distribute a shipment of 7,900 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $250,000, according to agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.