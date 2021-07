Michael Jordan was the star man in the 1992 'Dream Team'. When the United States chose to send their professional stars to Barcelona to secure the gold medal, they enlisted the help of the best players in the league. And no one was better, more popular, and more important to the team than Michael Jordan. By that point, Jordan had won multiple MVPs, and DPOY trophy, and two NBA championships. So his inclusion was perhaps most key. But regardless of his stature and importance in the team, MJ was not bigheaded or egotistical around others.