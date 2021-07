On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, several more hints were dropped on which stars might be returning or debuting at Slammiversary this Saturday. In one of tonight’s segments, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who is set to defend her championship against an opponent she won’t find out about until Saturday night, and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, sat down to sign Purrazzo’s side of the contract going into Slammiversary. Just before she signed the contract, D’Amore told The Virtuosa, “I know sometimes things around here get to be a little bit of a hot mess, but Slammiversary is truly going to be iconic. We’re in Nashville here…might be a little hardcore country.”