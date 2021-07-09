Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

18 Days Until Training Camp: Snubbed or Not, Smith Is Quarterback-Sacking Force

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 9 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering the 2021 NFL season, Za’Darius Smith, Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt are the only players coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 12 sacks.

With 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020, Smith has 26 sacks in his two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. In 2019, he led the NFL in quarterback pressures. In 2020, he tied the team record with at least one sack in 10 games and forced four fumbles, the latter matching the total from his first five seasons.

And yet, in the ProFootballFocus.com ranking of the top 32 edge rushers in the NFL, Smith ranked 13th.

“They’re still snubbing me,” Smith said last month of such lists. “It is what it is. I feel like it adds fuel to the fire, and I’m going to continue to prove myself. I think when I came out of Baltimore, I led the team in sacks and pressures and hits. And then I came here and had a dominant year, and it was basically another snub year. And after last year, I was (fourth) in the league in sacks, (third) with forced fumbles, and they’re still snubbing me. But it is what it is. Like I said, it’s going to continue to add fuel to the fire, and I’m just going to continue to prove myself each and every year.”

Players pounce on motivation wherever they can find it. In reality, Smith was selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team each of the last two seasons, so it’s not as if he’s been totally ignored. But he has somewhat quietly emerged as a premier defensive player. No, he isn’t always a rugged run defender. Yes, he’s vanished in both NFC Championship Games. But it’s impossible to knock the regular-season production.

In his two seasons with the Packers, he’s tied with Donald for third with 26 sacks and ranks second with 60 quarterback hits. Of the 18 players with more than 16 sacks the past two seasons, Smith is fourth in tackles, so it’s not as if he’s a one-trick pony.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is all too happy that Smith would rather focus on PFF’s rankings, which he screenshotted and posted to his Instagram, than, say, USA Today’s, where he ranked fourth.

“Maybe that’s what ticks off Z,” Mike Smith said. “He sees something like that, it keeps him hungry. Some guys, it’s Super Bowls; some guys, it’s money. Whatever it may be, you’ve got to find that whatever makes you ticked and makes you pissed off. My dad used to say, ‘You’ve got to find a reason to hate your opponent.’ Sometimes, you look for a reason.”

Smith was a movable chess piece for former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and will be again under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. That will allow Smith to take advantage of potential mismatches while creating opportunities to get him on the field with Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

“Obviously, he watched film from last year and saw how dominant I was at doing that, but the new D-coordinator is bringing some good stuff to this defense,” Za’Darius Smith said. “I feel like they know where I’m dominant at. Basically they’re going to put me in the best situations to win.”

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 49-51 – Sternberger vs. Dafney at Tight End?

In the battle for roster spots, it could be a former third-round pick vs. a former bouncer. Plus, long snapper Hunter Bradley will have to fight to keep his job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7nJq_0as2J8bs00

18 Days Until Training Camp: Snubbed or Not, Smith Is Quarterback-Sacking Force

Over the last two seasons, few NFL defenders have been as productive as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

Rodgers Sits Second in FanDuel’s MVP Race

Here is a look at the MVP race, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and more.

20 Days: How many kicks has Crosby missed since 2018 at Detroit?

Ranking the Roster

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
127
Followers
340
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Usa Today#Packers Training Camp#Nos#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

20 Days Until Training Camp: Crosby’s Dominance Since Detroit

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you think of Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?. Is it his longevity? Selected in the 2007 draft, this figures to be Crosby’s 15th season with the team. Only Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, with 16 apiece, have spent more seasons in a green-and-yellow uniform.
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers rumors: Marcedes Lewis thinks Packers quarterback will show up to training camp

One of the big questions still hanging over the NFL as training camps across the league are on the verge of opening up surrounds Aaron Rodgers and his current situation with the Packers. The reigning NFL MVP has made it clear that he'd like to be traded, but the club has been resistant in that request in hopes of smoothing things over and keeping Rodgers in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.
NFLYardbarker

24 Days Until Training Camp: The Triumph of Turnovers

Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field feeling “gutted” after the Green Bay Packers lost the NFC Championship Game. And for good reason. Beyond his acknowledgement of his uncertain future with the team, there was the feeling the Packers let the opportunity of opportunities slip through their fingers following their 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the new 14-team playoff format, only one team per conference gets a first-round bye. In the NFC, that was the Packers. For the first time in Rodgers’ 13 years as the starting quarterback, he had the NFC title game on the home turf.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

22 Days Until Training Camp: Offense Wasn’t Half-Bad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense wasn’t half-bad during its prolific 2020 season. Actually, it was first-half excellent. The Packers led the NFL in scoring by tallying 509 points, the 20th-most in NFL history. The onslaught started, well, at the start. The Packers scored on their opening...
NFLYardbarker

16 Days Until Training Camp: MVS Fills Need for Speed

After a flyover at Lambeau Field, Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” blares through the stadium. Part of the soundtrack to “Top Gun,” it’s an appropriate song. One of the memorable lines from that movie was spoken by Maverick, the character played by Tom Cruise. “I feel the need. The need for speed.”
NFLYardbarker

10 Days Until Training Camp: Tight Ends Preview

Green Bay Packers training camp starts on July 27, with the first practice on July 28. Our Training Camp Countdown series continues with the third of our positional previews, the tight ends. Packers Tight End Depth Chart Quick Reads. Robert Tonyan: The former college quarterback was a breakout star in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Predicting top five ‘Madden 22’ ratings for defense

After predicting the Green Bay Packers’ top five “Madden NFL 22” ratings for the offense, it’s time to turn the attention over to the defense. Ahead of this year’s game, how strong will the Packers‘ defense be?. Here are predictions for the team’s five highest ratings on defense. Jaire Alexander:...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

15 Days Until Training Camp: Five Who Must Rebound

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ return to the NFC Championship Game, and their long-awaited return to the Super Bowl, doesn’t only hinge on the return of MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. These five players must rebound during the 2021 NFL season. DT Kenny Clark's Payday. Early in training...

Comments / 0

Community Policy