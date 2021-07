July 9 will mark 10 years since South Sudan declared its independence. Today the country is on the brink of disintegration. Millions of residents have been displaced by war, the threat of famine looms over the population, and political elites, through their proxy militias, continue to carry out appalling atrocities against civilians manifested in a cycle of inter-communal violence. The world seems to have given up on South Sudan — regional and international powers either offer lip service or turn a blind eye to this troubled country. Yet, an important question remains: Is there hope for South Sudan after a decade of failure?