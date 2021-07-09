ThermoWorks Introduces One-Second Instant-Read Smart Thermometer
ThermoWorks has introduced the world’s fastest cooking thermometer, the Thermapen ONE – the first and only one second instant-read thermometer – measuring at virtually the speed of thought (under one second). The culmination of five years of research and development, the Thermapen ONE achieves a new unheard-of standard of speed and accuracy to ± 0.5°F (±0.3°C), for the most accurate readings and comes with a NIST-traceable calibration certification verifying its accuracy to national standards.www.twice.com
