ThermoWorks Introduces One-Second Instant-Read Smart Thermometer

Print, copy, scan, and fax with the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer. Featuring 6 free months’ worth of Instant Ink, this printer is great for remote work or in-office use. Moreover, it prints up to 22 pages per minute for efficiency. In fact, you’ll get automatic 2-sided printing and scanning, and you can conduct your printing needs using the colorful, digital touchscreen. Additionally, its large 250-sheet input paper tray means that you have an abundance of sheets readily available for your printing needs. Best of all, this printer comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can print from anywhere. You’ll even get high-quality scanning to share to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, or the cloud. Plus, the phone app allows you to print, scan, or copy from your smartphone.