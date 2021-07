MANCHESTER – Join the Currier Museum of Art for the party of the summer on Sat., July 17, from 3:00-8:00 p.m.! This free community event will include activities for all ages, including opportunities to work with Philadelphia-based potter Roberto Lugo, whose exhibition, Te traigo mi le lo lai - I bring you my joy, is on view now. Roberto will be joined by Margaret Kinkeade and other local ceramic artists leading activities and demonstrations; there will be art activities for kids and adults led by the Currier's art education staff, live music, a beer and wine tent, and free access to the galleries.